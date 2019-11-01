Stoughton Village Players Theater invites the community to watch a unique twist on the familiar tale of the boy who won’t grow up.
The production, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” has a 13 member cast who get lost on an island, and can only use things that have washed up on shore to tell their tale. Actors play dozens of characters with often ridiculous costumes and repurposed props and set pieces.
There are seven performances scheduled: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 9; 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 16. The price for Thursday and Sunday shows is $15, and the price for Friday and Saturday shows is $17.
Tickets are available at stoughtonvillageplayers.org or McGlynn Pharmacy.
In a news release, organizers said the show helps the audience remember the “limitless and joyful experience of creativity” such as when “a child play(s) more with a box than the toy that comes in it.” Familiar characters like Peter, his female best friend, Hook, Smee, pirates and the crocodile all appear, but in earlier versions of themselves as audiences discover what happened to them and why.
“This is truly a show for those who want to set their daily troubles and concerns aside for a bit and lose themselves in a place where pretend is real and whatever you can imagine comes alive,” read the release.
Audiences will recognize the “sometimes-snarky modern humor” of Dave Barry, who co-wrote the young adult novel on which the play is based, according to the news release. While there is much silliness in the show, there are also serious points to make about acceptance, friendship and life’s search for meaning.
The cast includes Stoughton residents, SVP veterans and newcomers alike, playing a variety of roles: Angy Gagliano, Jon Klingenberg, Phil Evans, James Rowe, Brian Mullen, Bridget Kelly, Gail Shearer, Paul Wydeven, Amy Wildman, Dan Presser, Abigail Hindle, Patrick Mahoney and Greyson Ebert.
Co-directors Allen and Karen Ebert have created a “wild world of heroes, villains and jungles,” the release read, with the help of production leaders Ann Meyer, Margaret Jamison, Mary Onsager, Chris Mikkelson, Patricia Micetic, Will Becker, Patty Becker, Kathy Horton, Vanessa Smith and Henri Dutilly.