The Norse were out in full-force during the Stoughton Kubb Invitational on Saturday, July 27, at Virgin Lake Park.
Teams from around Wisconsin and the Midwest competed against each other in Kubb, a yard game with wooden blocks and batons that’s often called “Viking Chess.” Competitors went through eight qualifying rounds, with a championship for the top eight finishers and “consolation” tournament for the remaining teams in the afternoon.
