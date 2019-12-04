On Saturday, Dec. 7, Stoughton residents have two opportunities for free local food tastings.
Yahara’s best chocolate of 2019
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yahara Chocolate, 261 W. Main Street, will be providing a yearend taster of its bestselling chocolates of 2019 including free samples of dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and nut and fruit chocolates.
For more information, visit yaharachocolate.com.
Natural Spirits liqueurs
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at All Through The House, 160 E. Main Street, Dave Schlapper of Natural Spirits, LLC will be sampling his liqueurs. Schlapper creates aperitif liqueurs, producing and bottling them locally.
For more information, visit naturalspiritsllc.com.