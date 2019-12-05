There’s something for everyone
The Victorian Holiday Bake Sale and Craft Fair is back for another year at River Bluff Middle School.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, inside the school gym and cafeteria on 235 N. Forrest St.
Kari Aagerup, founder of Second Chance Animal Advocates, said the organization is sponsoring the fair and sale this year.
The bake sale will feature Norwegian sweets — Aagerup said to think cookie platters, breads and jams.
The craft fair will feature around 30 vendors selling holiday goods like ornaments and wreaths. In addition, the public can purchase handmade items like knits, paintings and carvings. Aagerup said the fire chief will sell his organic honey this year, with his wife making lip balm and shea butter.
The public can also feast their ears on live music from the Stoughton High School Orchestra and soloist Denise Legrone from Illinois, as well as participate in raffles from local animal rescue groups.
For more information about the bake sale and craft fair, call the Stoughton Area Chamber of Commerce at 873-7912.