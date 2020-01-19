The VFW Post #328 celebrated 100 years of service to veterans over the weekend.
Patrons and supporters enjoyed music, food and a ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Historic newspaper clippings dating back to early 1900’s were scattered throughout the facility for participants to page through. Two of the original members, Clarence Osland, 97, and Leonard Swingen, 103, were present to rein in the next century of services.
Current commander Ilein Taipe made her way through the crowd thanking fellow members and veterans for attending the historic celebration.