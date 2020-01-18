Established in 1920 in the aftermath of World War I — the first in Wisconsin — Stoughton’s VFW Post 328 will mark 100 years of service to area veterans on Saturday.
Wisconsin’s “Mother Post,” 200 Veterans Road, is set to host the gathering on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will highlight the past 100 years of service to veterans and the community, according to the group’s Facebook page.
An open house begins at 4 p.m., with appetizers at 5 p.m. a brief ceremony at 6 p.m. and music by Quick Fix at 7 p.m.
Last year, Post 328 was honored as an “All-State Post” during the annual VFW state convention in June; one of only 20 out of 263 to be designated. The post previously won the award in 2007.
For information, visit stoughtonvfw.org or call 873-9042.