The Stoughton Wellness Coalition is encouraging area residents to quit vaping as a 2020 New Year’s Resolution.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Stoughton United Methodist Church, 525 Lincoln Ave., the Coalition is offering a safe and judgment-free way to dispose of vaping products.
The Coalition reminds vapers that vape juice is actually an aerosol product, not vapor, and thus is categorized as toxic waste.
Anyone choosing to quit or trying to help someone else quit vaping are invited to dispose of their vape products without punishment.
Free food and drinks will be provided all day.
The Stoughton Wellness Coalition was formed in 2006 through the collaborative efforts of the City of Stoughton, Stoughton Area School District and Stoughton Hospital. The Coalition was created to address health and wellness concerns in the community.
For more information, call 877-5729.