Learning a new musical instrument can be a fun and exciting new experience.
With that in mind, the Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting its first “Intro to the Ukulele” class from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 248 W. Main St.
More classes will take place at the same time Wednesday, Feb. 12; Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Wednesday, Feb. 26. All four sessions will cost $25.
This four-week class is set to be taught by Ann Sawyer of the Yahara Strummers.
The class is for people of all ages and skill levels and no experience is necessary.
Space is limited to 10 students and registration is required.
To register, call 873-8585.