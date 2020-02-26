What is celebrated on Feb. 2 and is also a film? What is the official anthem of the United States?
These are all possible questions for trivia participants during the Trivia Night Fundraiser for veterans at VFW Post 328.
The event is set to take place from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at 200 Veterans Road.
Registration is required. The cost is $80 per team, with a maximum of a 10 person team. Payments can be made in cash or check at the Century 21 Affiliated of Stoughton, 2420 State Road, Hwy. 138, suite 103.
During the event, food and drink will be available for purchase. The doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for teams to set up their tables.
Visit the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce calendar to register.
For information, call Century 21 Affiliated at 873-1626.