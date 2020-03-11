Participants will get to see the Trinity Irish Dancers at this year’s Kiwanis Club Fundraiser.
The annual Pancake Breakfast is set for 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Stoughton High School, 600 Lincoln Ave. The Trinity Irish Dancers are set to perform from 8-9:30 a.m.
The cost for the breakfast is $7 for general admission, $4 for children ages 6-12 and children 5 years and younger are free.
The dancers have performed traditional Irish dances all over the world and have been highlighted on national media outlets like the Tonight Show, The Today Show and Good Morning America, according to their website.
In addition to the dancers, participants can enjoy free children’s books, a magician and face painting.
The menu for breakfast includes all you can eat pancakes and sides such as eggs, applesauce, sausage, strawberries, coffee, orange juice and milk.
For information, visit the Kiwanis Club of Stoughton’s Facebook page.