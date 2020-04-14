To ‘my favorite resident’
Since March 13, more than 400 Stoughton seniors living in assisted living facilities have received thoughtful cards in a time when visitors and personal contact have come to a screeching halt.
Each one of those cards is addressed to “My favorite resident.”
Stoughton native Laurie Downs organized an ongoing card shower for residents at Stoughton senior living facilities.
She put a Facebook post on The Real Stoughton WIsconsin Neighborhood group asking for 158 cards to be sent to the Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation center, and within 24 hours, people had sent that and more.
And members of the Facebook group keep writing and sending cards.
One family alone has made 75 cards, Downs said, which have been sent to Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation, Azura Memory Care, Stoughton Meadows, Nazareth Health, McCarthy Nursing Home and Holly’s House Adult Family Home. They include simple messages like; “I hope you are having a good day,” “I’m thinking about you,” and “Happy Easter.”
Downs said she wanted to organize the card shower because she has worked in the healthcare industry her whole life, including the Activities Department at Skaalen when she was 14 years old. She said she witnessed how lonely some people can be.
Previously, Downs volunteered to take residents to chapel on Sundays at Skaalen and would write cards to seniors. And although preventing visitors is the right thing to do to protect patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said it still breaks her heart.
But Downs remembers the joy her father and residents got from receiving a card.
“I could tell you countless stories when I worked as a (certified nursing assistant),” Downs said. “Residents had cards on display and letters pinned to bulletin boards. It was that piece of their family or friend that they could read over and over again.”
Downs has gotten positive feedback from each facility that has participated.
Holly’s House Adult Family Home wrote Downs an email stating “each (resident) felt very special to see the salutation of My Favorite Resident.”
Downs will continue to post on the Facebook page asking for cards to be made. She said she knows the Stoughton community will also continue to participate.
“I’m so grateful for the people who stepped up. It makes me really proud,” she said.