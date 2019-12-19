Charles Dickens, who is famous for works such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Oliver Twist” wrote his first theatrical at age 9, Mrs. Catherine Dickens told audience members at the senior center.
Played by Jessica Michna, Catherine walked the 35 attendees through her life with the famous 19th century author on Wednesday, Dec. 18 during the "The Women of Dickens" presentation.
In period era costume, Michna switched between different characters including Catherine, Charles Dickens wife; Nancy, from “Oliver Twist;” Miss Havisham, from “Great Expectations” and Betsey Trotwood, from “David Copperfield.”
“Although the characters are fiction.” Michna said. “They become so real on the page.”