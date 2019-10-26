Three Stoughton High School graduates, received a scholarship from the John T. Lyle Memorial Trust Fund for the 2019-2020 school year.
Simon Shelley, Ashley Nelson and Lindsey Sarbacker were awarded the scholarship based on a career goal in agriculture or a related field, exhibited a strong sense of community volunteerism and service, maintained high grades and participated in 4-H or FFA.
Shelley of Deerfield grew up on a farm and has participated in the 4-H program for the past 10 years. Shelley plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall and major in biological systems engineering. His long term career plan is to design and engineer energy efficient machinery used in production, processing or transportation of agricultural products, according to a news release.
Nelson, also 10 year veteran 4-H member, plans to attend UW-Madison and major in agriculture biology, this fall. Her long term goal is to work as a geneticist and have a positive impact on the agriculture community.
Sarbacker of Edgerton plans to continue her studies this fall at UW-Madison towards a dairy science and life science communications degree with a certificate in ag business management. Sarbacker was raised on a farm and participated in 4-H for 11 years and FFA for five years. She is considering a career in marketing to help the general public better understand agriculture, according to a news release.