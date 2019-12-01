The days may be getting shorter, but three Victorian Holiday events return to light up Stoughton in holiday colors, with the 28th annual Lighting of the Love Ceremony, Holiday Light Display and Fire Truck Parade.
Lighting of the Love
On Thursday, Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m. the Partners of Stoughton Hospital will host their annual
Love Light Celebration in the Stoughton Hospital Bryant Health Education Center, 900 Ridge St. This year’s theme is “Special Gifts” and the lighting of the Love Light trees symbolizes the gifts
of recognition, remembrance and military service, according to a hospital news release.
“Love Light is a wonderful way for us to let the light shine for those we cherish and to also support Stoughton Hospital,” Love Light committee chair Diane Matson said in a news release.
For more information or a contribution form, visit stoughtonhospital.com and click on the
Partners of Stoughton Hospital.
Fire Truck Parade
Stoughton’s fleet of fire trucks and emergency vehicles will gleam for Victorian Holiday 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The parade starts at Pick and Save,1750 Hwy. 51-138 and ends at the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E Main St. There will be hot cider, face painting and a visit from Santa Claus.
The Stoughton City Band also plans to be present to fill the fire station with holiday tunes.
Holiday Light Display
At Stoughton Rotary Park, holiday lights will shine and dance to holiday tunes.
Every evening at 5:30 p.m. from Thursday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 8, attendees can tune in to 88.5 FM and watch as the lights flicker with the holiday music.
Guests are welcome to enjoy the show in their car or by strolling through the park.
Last year’s display included 62 holiday trees ranging from 4 feet to 25 feet, with more than 120,000 LED lights.
Set up and organization is done through the Stoughton Rotary Club and the Stoughton Fire Department. The light show will continue into the New Year.