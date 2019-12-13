On Thursday, Dec. 12, the lower level of LakeView Church in Stoughton was like Santa’s workshop.
As the Host a Family organization geared up to give 300 families presents for the holiday, volunteers buzzed through the church organizing and categorizing.
There were at least 1,000 black garbage bags, scattered through six different rooms, which had donated presents for children.
On one end of the church was the “Elf Bazaar” with 10, 8-foot tables stacked high with clothes, five coat racks and six round tables filled with gently used toys. After families picked up their donated gifts they were welcomed to the bazaar to shop for free.
The HAF organization pairs a donor with a family in Stoughton, Oregon or Mcfarland and the donor purchases specific gifts for that family.
Twenty-seven years ago, the present drive started out with purchases presents for a handful of families and today it serves about 300 families every year.
Lisa Clark, a volunteer of HAF, said every year this event brings out the “magic of Christmas.”
