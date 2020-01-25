The Barony of Jararvellir of the Northshield Kingdom gathered at the local VFW to mimic and celebrate the lords, ladies and knights in armor of the medieval times.
The Society for Creative Anachronism is an international, non profit organization that hopes to promote the culture, science, art and history of the years from 500 to 1600.
The society is broken up geographically and the Northshield Kingdom makes up most of the Midwest roughly 1,500 members and the Jararviller makes up the area surrounding Stoughton.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, a group of roughly 50 members came to the VFW Post #328 on Veterans Road to practice English country dancing, weave, crochet and write calligraphy.
Members consider this annual gathering, which is in its fourth year as a silly event, organizer, Kristen Bird said.
Participants were in more comfortable, relaxed clothing rather than era appropriate garbs with corsets, swords and armor.