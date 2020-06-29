Teens from around Stoughton can help create a library book over the summer.
During the “Teen Book Project,” teenagers entering sixth grade and above can contribute in one of four categories: an original poem, short story, piece of art or a photo that will eventually be made into a book that is added to circulation. The deadline to submit materials is Saturday, Aug. 22. The theme of the pieces should tie into the library’s summer reading program of “Imagine Your Story,” according to an event description.
Suggestions for the story encompass how teens live during a pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement or a fun escape, library staff member Cynthia Schlegel, wrote to the Hub in an email.
“There is no right or wrong way to ‘Imagine Your Story’ and my hopes are this project will not only provide teens an outlet to express themselves but also a way for our community to celebrate and hear their voices,” she wrote.
A winner will be selected from each of the categories and the prize is a $25 Amazon gift card.
Entries should be no larger than a 12 by 12 sheet of paper. Entries may be emailed to storef@stolib.org or placed in an envelope in the libraries drop box. The participant’s name and contact information should be included with each entry. Teens may enter as many categories as they wish.
For more information about the book project, contact Cynthia Schlegel cschlegel@stolib.org.