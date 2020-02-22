At age 89, Basil Sadler still has the first computer he purchased in 1977, a Radio Shack Model 1.
Joyce Tikalsky, now 71, designed the City of Stoughton’s first website in 1996 after 20 years as a webmaster.
And Gil Helland, age 63, once owned his own business dedicated to helping people understand technology.
Meet the Stoughton Area Senior Center’s technology whizzes.
Each week, the volunteer trio helps patrons of the senior center break through fear and embrace technology.
People can get individual attention with their device and ask about specific problems with functions such as uploading photos or using Facebook. They can also attend group classes to learn about Google searches and scams.
The trio’s intentions, however, move beyond a single computer question or restoration of a word document. The group defies stereotypes that seniors are too old to learn new tricks.
The three grew up in an era without smartphones or Wi-Fi, but today, they get excited about the newest technology and modern devices, Tikalsky said. Seniors who are in need of troubleshooting help but are afraid to break their computer on their own come to the tech whizzes.
On Thursday, Jan. 30, during a “Technology Help” class, not only did participants get their tech problems solved but people who sought assistance witnessed people who look like them whip through MacBook Pros, tablets and Androids.
The trio said they are proud to talk about their age, and their obsessions with the latest technology like Google Glass, which allow users to read emails on their frame reflection.
After all, the trio has more than a century of combined experience working in technology.
“I crave that new technology” Tikalsky said. “I crave being on the cutting edge.”
Empowering others
The real crux of what the trio is doing is empowering seniors to use technology, they said during a meeting in January. They often find seniors have a fear of using their gadgets.
“There is a persistent lack of confidence when seniors are using technology,” Helland said.
Tikalsky, Helland and Sadler said with their education and backgrounds, they are able to simplify jargon to make technology terms digestible.
Sometimes, Tikalsky said, relatives and friends are the culprits who make senior center patrons feel less confident about technology by remarking about their age and ability.
Each member of the trio defies stereotypes that only Millenials are technology savvy.
For instance, Sadler, the oldest of the group, interpreted cryptic messages during the Korean War and finds technology to be something that is part of his everyday life.
Available to help
In January, Sadler helped a woman who wanted a new computer.
The trio explained that the woman had been using a computer system with the “ancient” operating system Windows 7.
So Sadler and Helland helped the woman do research on the exact computer she wanted. After she purchased it, she came back to the senior center to get it set up, and she still comes in to ask follow-up questions.
“One of the holes we fill is that we are available to help, where as other people would be willing but they are really busy. You almost can’t do your banking (offline), or work without email,” Tikalsky said. “I start with the basics like the buttons, then move to search or email.”
The group said they can address low tech issues and high tech issues, but they don’t know everything.
Google is their friend, Tikalsky said. One of her most taught techniques and classes is how to use Google search.
“That’s how we solve a lot of problems because we can’t possibly know everything, but people think we know everything,” Tikalsky said with a laugh.