Syttende Mai royalty will have 2 year reign
Perhaps it’s only fitting that a long-time city leader will preside over the longest reign of royalty in Stoughton’s lefse-filled history of Syttende Mai.
Former City of Stoughton Mayor Donna Olson and her husband Randy were elected King and Queen of Syttende Mai in February, and with the recent cancelation of the three day festival, the Syttende Mai committee decided to extend their positions through next year.
“For those of you trivia buffs out there — who is the only king and queen to serve two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021?” Olson quipped during an April 14 Facebook video. “Randy and Donna Olson.”
The prince and princess, Hunter Lewis and Saphira Fankhauser, will also extend their reigns and share the 2021 titles with another prince and princess yet to be determined.
In addition to the reigns being extended, the Syttende Mai website launched a donation page for nonprofits that benefit from the festival.
People can visit stoughtonfestivals.com and click on the support tab. Donations are accepted through May 31. The Stoughton Chamber will keep 5% of donations to cover service charges. Checks will be sent to the nonprofit organizations in June.
For information, visit stoughtonfestivals.com.