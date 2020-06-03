With public libraries still closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, summer reading programs are going virtual with Beanstack software and its app.
This summer the library will primarily use the online web interface and app called Beanstack.
Patrons will still have the option of picking up the traditional pen and paper reading log at curbside, Amand Bosky, children’s librarian at the Stoughton Public Library said.
Children who sign up for the summer reading program that runs June 15 to Aug. 22, will have chances to win two free books and business coupons. A grand prize drawing is scheduled at the end of the summer reading program. Teenagers can earn a free book after 16 hours of reading.
Participants can either access Beanstack online or via an app to track the amount of time they read.
Bosky said the library is challenging children ages 0-5 to be read to for 10 hours; ages 6-11 to read for 14 hours; and those 12 and older (including adults) to read for 16 hours.
“We value face-to-face interactions with our readers,” she said. “It’s a joy to praise and reward patrons for the reading they’ve done, but safety comes first.”
The library will continue to offer online story times, programs and is adding take-home craft/activity kits. Library officials will add online scavenger hunts and trivia contests.
Readers will earn incentives as they reach reading milestones at their own individual pace. Grand prize winners will be drawn and notified shortly after Aug. 22.
“We’re also encouraging patrons to keep reading after they complete the program to contribute to our Community Reads (program) goal of 13,060 hours (one hour for each resident of Stoughton),” Bosky said.