As temperatures continue to drop, the competition is heating up as Stoughton United Methodist Church is preparing for their annual Chili Cook-off and Bake Sale.
The event is set to take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at 525 Lincoln Ave. The cost of admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 11 years old and younger.
Admission includes chili tastings, toppings, cornbread, rolls, vegetable tray, chips and salsa and ice cream floats. A children friendly homemade macaroni and cheese dish will be available.
Attendees are able to vote on their favorite chili recipe.
Proceeds from the chili cook off will go to funding various SUM programs including the food pantry, music programs, daily bread meal and book studies, member Ruth Lawton wrote to the Hub in an email.
“Without funding, one or more of these missions could be in jeopardy of continuing,” Lawton wrote.