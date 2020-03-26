As the number of cases of COVID-19 rises in the state and nation, Stoughton United Methodist Church food pantry is changing its hours and how it delivers items.
The pantry is also in need of volunteers, as many of its current volunteers are in a high-risk age group for contracting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
To help families and individuals who can’t or shouldn’t leave their homes, the pantry is now offering home delivery of items.
Another change at the food pantry is that as a safety measure to reduce the spread of illness, clients are no longer able to come inside the church and shop for items, but instead are being delivered prepackaged boxes to their car, Jeanne Schwass-Long food pantry coordinator told the Hub.
The boxes are from Second Harvest and are filled with essential food items; the pantry supplements the boxes with frozen meat when it is available.
The pantry asks clients to make an appointment to pick up food during their new hours, which are Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Schwass-Long said while the amount of donations being received from Pick ‘n Save, Aldi and Kwik Trip have helped the pantry keep people fed, she believes the contributions will reduce in the wake of the pandemic as the need increases.
The pantry is also in need of more volunteers who are in a younger age bracket.
Cathy Christman, pastor at SUM, said the majority of their volunteers are in the age group that is vulnerable to the virus. It has lost more than half of its volunteers, Christman said.
Volunteers are asked to deliver food items to families, sort donated items, bring food to clients cars during open hours and any other food pantry needs.
For information, visit stoughtonumc10.org/foodpantry or call 873-3273.