The Saturday, Stoughton Community Farmers’ is canceled for the 2020 season.
Organizers, however, have created a prepaid, pick up option so patrons can still make purchases from local vendors.
From 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, June 13 through Sept. 26, patrons can do a drive up pick up, at the Uniroyal parking lot, or the former St. Vincent DePaul parking lot at 111 W. Jefferson St.
Sylvia Lawrence, co-market manager said the mission of the market is to connect local farmers with customers, and they still plan to do that.
“There are great farms in the community and they are doing important things to feed the community and feed the community well during these times,” Lawrence said.
Patrons will prepay for their products online and then stay in their car as farmers’ market staff deliver the items.
At this time, patrons are advised to go to the Stoughton Community Farmers’ Market website, stoughtoncommunityfarmersmarket.org, to prepay for items. Links to vendor’s websites and social media pages can be found there. Items can not be purchased onsite.
Lawrence said organizers are setting up an app where patrons can pre purchase various items from vendors in a single place. He also noted each vendor will have a different deadline for when they stop accepting orders.
To abide by recommendations from the to COVID-19, the market will not be selling any non food products including soaps and crafts.
Farmers’ markets are currently able to stay open under the state’s “Safer at Home” order.
Lawrence said canceling the market was a difficult decision but stricter guidelines coupled with the fact that the market would have to be moved to accommodate for the construction on US Hwy. 51 — the market didn’t seem feasible.
He said organizers have been working with other market managers to come up with strategies to continue to make the markets successful.
“This time we are all coming together because we need to work together for all of our vendors and our farmers,” Lawrence said.
For information, visit the farmers’ market website at stoughtoncommunityfarmersmarket.org