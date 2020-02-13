Stoughton Yoga, 121 E. Main St., is hosting its fourth annual chili lover’s event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Attendees are asked to donate a minimum of $15 to support affordable and accessible yoga for Stoughton residents.
The event will have both meat and vegan chili and will include live music by Jourdan Hines and the Dapper Whimsy. Attendees can vote on their favorite chili.
The first 25 people to register for the event will receive a free limited edition Stoughton Yoga logo enamel lapel pin.
For more information, visit stoughtonyoga.org.