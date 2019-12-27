The Stoughton Yoga Studio wants to help participants visualize where and who they want to be.
To ring in the new year, they are hosting a “create a vision board” class open to the public.
From 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Stoughton Yoga Studio, 123 E. Main St., instructor Margaret Plotkin will supply all the materials necessary for participants to get crafty.
A vision board is a collage project where the creator uses cut out material to help visualize future goals.
No art experience necessary.
For information and registration, email info@stoughtonyoga.org.