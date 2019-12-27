Teen Tuesday yoga class

Stoughton Yoga held a Teen Tuesday yoga series at the studio last year. Teens who participated in each of the five classes were given a yoga mat to continue their practice at home.

The Stoughton Yoga Studio wants to help participants visualize where and who they want to be.

To ring in the new year, they are hosting a “create a vision board” class open to the public.

From 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Stoughton Yoga Studio, 123 E. Main St., instructor Margaret Plotkin will supply all the materials necessary for participants to get crafty.

A vision board is a collage project where the creator uses cut out material to help visualize future goals.

No art experience necessary.

For information and registration, email info@stoughtonyoga.org.

