The Stoughton Wellness Coalition will host a health expo that’s open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The expo is set to take place from 9 a.m. to noon at River Bluff Middle School, 235 N. Forrest St.
The event will feature free health screenings, provided by Stoughton Hospital, for blood pressure, bone density, cholesterol and blood sugar.
There will also be 20 minute “Try-It” wellness courses, vendors, door prizes and light refreshments.
For more information about the event, call the Coalition at 877-5729.