Carol Wahlin wasn’t just the face of Stoughton Trailers, she was its heart and soul, said her son, Bob, remembering his mother, one of Stoughton’s leading lights for the past half-century.
Wahlin, 83, one of the co-founders of what’s grown into the fifth largest trailer manufacturer in North America, died on Saturday, May 30, after a long illness.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a private family service was scheduled at St. Ann Catholic Church in Stoughton. A public celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church.
Carol Laufenberg Wahlin was born in Madison on June 12, 1936, graduating from Central High School in 1954. Six years later, she married Don Wahlin, and the couple have owned Stoughton Trailers for the past 59 years as she juggled handling all social aspects, community and employee relations for the company while raising eight children.
Wahlin was active in the community, serving as a member on the Edgewood College board, Stoughton Area Community Foundation, United Way of Dane County and Very Special Arts Wisconsin. In 1995 Don and Carol were recognized as Syttende Mai King and Queen in recognition of their many accomplishments.
“She always wanted to help make an impact and try to be a positive influence on the community,” her son and CEO of Stoughton Trailers Bob Wahlin told the Hub. “She focused on being active in community events.
Ann Nelson met Wahlin in 1967, and their friendship grew to “where she became one of my very best friends.”
“She loved people, she loved doing things, she had a great sense of humor, and it was always fun to be with her,” Nelson wrote the Hub in an email last week. “Carol taught me much about giving. She was the one to send flowers and sympathy or get well cards to people who were hurting, and often brought food in.”
And when it came to planning big events, Nelson said Wahlin had no peers.
“She and Don had a large family, and thus planning activities and preparing food for a large group was not difficult for her,” Nelson said. “It never bothered Carol to prepare for 60-70 guests.”
Besides being a “beautiful friend,” Wahlin also became a trusted counselor, Nelson said.
“We walked together as often as we could in the morning and in our conversations there were no secrets, nothing was left out,” she recalled. “As her illness progressed, I realized I was losing a very dear friend. Carol was so special, she will never be forgotten.”
Long-time Stoughton Mayor Donna Olson remembered Wahlin as a “kind and giving” person for whom family, faith and community meant a great deal.
“Carol meant so very much to all of us,” Olson wrote the Hub in an email last week. “Her time, her talents and through the Wahlin Foundation, she gave to so many in our community (and) the things she did and the ways that she helped make Stoughton a better place are too numerous to mention.
“Her kind smile and loving heart will always be remembered,” Olson added.