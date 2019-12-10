The inaugural Stoughton Holiday Light Contest started Monday, Dec. 2.
Anyone who would like to participate should send a photo of their home or business decorated in holiday lights to jdholt@kw.com, text 345-6594 or send via Facebook at Holt Real Estate Team.
Nominations are required by end of day Monday, Dec. 23. Then voting will take place on the Facebook page until the end of day Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Joshua Holt, co-organizer of the event, said he has lived in Stoughton for 13 years, and every year pops a bag of popcorn and drives around the city enjoying the holiday displays with his family.
“It is cool to see the spirit of people who pour their energy into these light displays,” Holt said. “It will be cool to create some awareness about it.”
The top three places with the most “likes” or reactions on Facebook will earn chamber bucks either 100, 50 or 25, which can be used at any business that is a member of the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce.
There is also a prize for the business that has the most “likes” or reactions- they will receive 25 chamber bucks. Winners will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 2.
If someone would like to nominate a home that is not their own, Holt will verify with the home or business owner that they want to participate.
For information, email Holt at jdholt@kw.com.