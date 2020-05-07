Stoughton’s first Syttende Mai celebration took place in 1868, when the Scandinavian-American Fraternity gave a Constitution Day Ball. However, celebrations of this special day were irregular during most of the rest of the 19th century until 1897, when the first citywide celebration took place. It consisted of a military review by Stoughton Rifles, followed by games and contests.
In 1906, Stoughton held its first “Telelag,” which involved a reunion and celebration for people throughout Wisconsin and the rest of the country who had once lived in the Telmarken Valley of Norway. Then, in 1910, a large citywide celebration took place featuring decorated horse-drawn wagons in a downtown parade which attracted many visitors from out of town. An even larger celebration took place in 1912, when Syttende Mai and the sixth annual Telelag took place at the same time.
From 1915 until 1939, larger celebrations of the holiday were held periodically. Then, in 1939, the Sons of Norway and the American Legion organized the largest Syttende Mai celebration to date. The observance, with the planning committee chaired by Torstein “Tut” Kvamme, featured a large parade, speakers, performances and store window displays of Norwegian household and handicraft items.
Civic attention to this event was minimal during the next decade. Then, in 1952, with Walter Eggleson as committee chairperson, the community again revived the Syttende Mai celebration, with activities consisting of stage entertainment, a movie, traditional Norwegian refreshments and a dance. An active member of the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce, Eggleson encouraged that organization to take over the coordination of the event.
So, starting in 1953, the chamber did assume this coordination and the celebration has grown in scope ever since. It has been said to be the largest Syttende Mai Celebration in the world outside Norway. Popular current features are folk dancers, folk costume style show, ugliest troll contest, arts and crafts fair canoe race, running race and walk, Norwegian heritage lecture and rosemaling show.
– Source - Walter H. Eggleson (d. 1969)