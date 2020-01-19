A September 2010 Denver Post blurb said it all.
“For the past 35 years, there has been no more beloved or influential figure on the Denver art scene than the enormously talented, if eccentric and sometimes neurotic, artist,” art critic Kyle MacMillan proclaimed.
That artist is Stoughton native Bill Amundson, and the short piece was a preview to a farewell party as Amundson was about to leave Colorado, where he had lived and worked most of his adult life.
While he moved here then to help his dying father, he and his wife have stayed for one main reason – because he’s determined to extract the potential of Stoughton to become a thriving art destination.
“(I) never gave up on the whole Stoughton thing,” he said. “It still has all the raw materials to become a really cool art town.”
Now the most vocal member of the Stoughton Arts Council, Amundson said Stoughton has several destinations that provide a solid foundation.
That starts with the century old Stoughton Opera House, he said, abandoned in the 1950s, then rediscovered and eventually turned into a favorite spot for national acts over the past 15 years.
There’s also a combination of eccentric artists that come from Stoughton, like himself, and the galleries, music venues and the focus on heritage.
Among those are the Abel Contemporary Art Gallery, which moved to Main Street from Paoli – itself known as a small arts destination – and the Stoughton Village Players Theater, which has been operating for nearly 50 years. Another is the Stoughton Center for the Arts, which has taught thousands of students since opening.
Sprinkled through the large, well known spaces are smaller art centric buildings like a pottery shop, photography business and other small galleries.
Amundson once owned one of those art galleries, The AmundArt Hus at 194 Main St. This building was the same location as his first art studio, when he studied with University of Wisconsin-Madison art professors to learn art history and modern techniques he didn’t always follow. Three of his professors were also from Stoughton, and frequently asked him how the city was able to produce so many eccentric artists.
However, the AmundArt Hus closed a couple years after opening, illuminating one of the barriers keeping Stoughton from becoming an art mecca, Amundson said: the lack of affordable art spaces.
“It would help if we have studio space and better housing for artists,” he said. “Developing apartments above studios on Main Street, so there would be places for artists to meet.”
But Amundson and others on the eight-member Stoughton Arts Council remain hopeful and active in increasing Stoughton’s profile in the art world.
The council, which aims to encourage art awareness in the city and support local artists, has booths at major events like Syttende Mai and the Catfish River Festival, where Amundson will often hand out handcrafted coloring pages.
Sarah Bukrey, chair of the arts council, calls Amundson “the face of the arts council.”
Creative spaces
The arts culture in Stoughton depends on both small and large spaces alike, in addition to various types of art.
He should know – he’s had exhibitions all around the country, including solo shows in Austin, Colorado Springs, New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto, Phoenix and Philadelphia, as well as permanent pieces in Denver Art Museum, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and the University of Colorado Art Museum.
He called the Abel Contemporary Gallery the best gallery in Southern Wisconsin. Gallery co-owner Theresa Abel said when she and her husband, Tim O’Neill, first drove through downtown Stoughton, they sensed an art community.
“We drove down and saw the banners with ‘Stoughton Arts District,’” Abel said. “It is a small thing, but it cued into me that this was a community that would care about the arts.”
The couple operated their art gallery for 31 years in Paoli, a tiny community near Verona well known for being centered around the arts.
But for Abel, she appreciates that Stoughton has its own identity.
The couple purchased a 19th century tobacco warehouse in 2018. The exhibitions and classes are Abel Contemporary Art gallery are sprinkled among the original wood plank floors and rustic stone walls.
Abel said art galleries have a tradition of populating buildings with wide open spaces, like old warehouses, something Stoughton has many of. It’s a trend in big cities like Chicago, Milwaukee and New York.
“It is harder and harder to find those places in Madison – Stoughton particularly has this cool old history and a lot of the historical buildings are still remaining and that was really appealing,” Abel said.
Aspiring artists
Sustaining an art-friendly culture requires getting youth involved early, and Stoughton Center for the Arts owner Natalie Norlin said that’s happening.
She said youth are encouraged to be creative because of the arts culture here, and not just at her studio, which teaches dance, music, art and theater.
“As youth in Stoughton are walking through the galleries and jewelry stores and the arts and craft fairs, it inspires our youth to create and to make on their own as far as visual arts,” she said.
The art-centric events in Stoughton vary from long term commitments to single events focused on sparking an interest in art.
Green Road Pottery in downtown Stoughton offers mini clay sculpture classes to youth at a discounted rate. During the holidays, children could sculpt clay elf figures and in September, the studio offered an open pottery wheel session for parents and children to test their throwing skills.
Norlin also described the thriving music and art programs at Stoughton Area High School, including the nationally known Madrigal Singers, Stoughton Norwegian Dancers and state of the art pottery studio.
Amundson, too, noted the Norwegian Dancers are strongly rooted in Stoughton’s culture.
“I was the only person in my family to not be a Norwegian dancer. I had to leave the state out of shame,” he said with a laugh.
Still a struggle
Although the fundamentals are there to make Stoughton a thriving arts town, Amundson and colleagues believe there is a lot of work to be done.
Bukrey believes there is so much potential for the arts district, which the Common Council established in October 2014.
The district, which encompasses downtown and everything between River Bluff Middle School to the north, Page Street to the west, east to Lynn Street and south past Mandt Park, helps to raise public awareness of the city’s arts and entertainment culture, she said.
Bukrey said the council would like to apply for grants and give startup money to aspiring artists, in addition to hosting and organizing more events. But it has been difficult to do when the majority of the eight volunteers involved hold full time jobs.
Amundson noted that the Stoughton Arts Council did have a major success in 2019 when it took over the Stoughton Art Walk. The event attracted nearly 30 artists who plant themselves in downtown businesses for one day in September; more than 2,000 people from all over the Midwest turned out.
Even though he no longer has his own studio, Amundson continues to try to add his own art to Stoughton’s landscape, as well, with his art on sticks – moveable art pieces reflecting local themes.
He also frequently engages in outreach, writing a local column in the Hub, attends gallery shows, hands out adult coloring pages and gives humorous talks at the library. True to his own quirky style, he wants to see Stoughton’s identity be different from other artsy places.
“I want it to be not just an art place, but a unique art place,” Amundson said. “My thing is to kind of make it a little bit strange, a little bit off kilter.”