Amundson contributes ‘Art on Sticks’ to Stoughton landscape

CHILD ASSET

Local artist Bill Amundson said people in the Midwest find different ways to express their identity.

In 2011, Amundson started documenting themed mailboxes, decorated hay bales and yard art. He knew if he saw a mailbox made out of the green and gold Green Bay Packer colors, that family rooted for the Packers, or if he saw a mailbox in the shape of a beer can – that person could be a home brewer.

He prefers these outdoor, temporary displays because it is accessible to more people.

“Only certain kinds of people go to art galleries,” he said.

This is what started his passion for his “art on sticks,” project.

Amundson creates outdoor art that can be moved from place to place, the themes reflect his surroundings, like Nowegian symbols, cows or Bucky Badger.

“I wanted to do art that people would just see out; in a world where you could drive by it. Cause I remembered all the thrills I got from art in the Midwest were things I drove by and I was like, ‘Did you see that?’”

He previously carried out this theme in Denver – where he spent 35 years as a professional artist.

He said the typical painting was of a moose in the water with mountains in the background, or a sunset, the forest. But it was not what the people living in the city saw every day.

“For every elk I see in Denver, I see at least a dozen burgers. So why isn't there more Burger King based art? And I just kind of followed that, and it worked for a long time,” Amundson said.

Today, you can find Amundson’s “art on sticks” displayed in his yard and during special events like the Stoughton Art Walk. He said

“It is a good way for shy people to communicate,” he said.