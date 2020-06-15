Please email ungbusiness@wcinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list.

Fahrenheit 364

Offering: dine in

Hours: 6 p.m. to midnight Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday

Springers

Offering: Pick up and dine in

Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Pancake Cafe

Offering: Delivery, curbside pick up and dine in

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Closed Monday

Grand China

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday

Nauti Norske

Offering: Dine in, carry out

Hours: 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Koffee Kup

Offering: Carry out, dine in

Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Autumn Pearl

Offering: Carry out

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday

Main Street Kitchen

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Fosdal’s Home Bakery

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday

Viking Lanes

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Utica Bar

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday

Coachman’s Golf Resort

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: Vary visit the website and social media for details

Jimmy John’s

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Morales Family Restaurant

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Big Sky Restaurant

Offering: Curbside pick up, delivery

Hours: 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Menu rotates weekly

Laz Bistro & Bar

Offering: Curbside pick up, dine in

Hours: 5-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Stoughton VFW

Offering: Carryout, curbside, lunch delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 4-8 p.m. Friday

Sunrise Family Restaurant

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Tailgaters of Stoughton

Offering: Carryout, curbside, dine in

Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Banushi’s Bar and Grill

Offering: Carryout, Dine- in

Adjusted hours: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; Closed Wednesday

Bar: 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Deak’s Pub and Grill

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery, dine in

Hours: Open 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — closing hours vary

El Rio Grande

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery (ends an hour before close)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3-8 p.m. Sunday

Famous Yeti’s Pizza

Offering: Pick up, delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9: 30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Viking Brew Pub

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery, limited menu

Adjusted hours: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 11 a.m to 2 p.m. and 4-8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Pizza Pit

Offering: Carryout,, delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

La Cantina

Offering: Carryout, delivery, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pizza Hut

Offering: Delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday

Wendigo

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 3-9:30 p.m. Sunday

Wildwood Cafe

Offering: Prepay pick up

Hours: 8 a.m. to noon Friday through Sunday