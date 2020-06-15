Please email ungbusiness@wcinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list.
Fahrenheit 364
Offering: dine in
Hours: 6 p.m. to midnight Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday
Springers
Offering: Pick up and dine in
Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Pancake Cafe
Offering: Delivery, curbside pick up and dine in
Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Closed Monday
Grand China
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday
Nauti Norske
Offering: Dine in, carry out
Hours: 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Koffee Kup
Offering: Carry out, dine in
Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Autumn Pearl
Offering: Carry out
Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday
Main Street Kitchen
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
Fosdal’s Home Bakery
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday
Viking Lanes
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Utica Bar
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday
Coachman’s Golf Resort
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: Vary visit the website and social media for details
Jimmy John’s
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Morales Family Restaurant
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Big Sky Restaurant
Offering: Curbside pick up, delivery
Hours: 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Menu rotates weekly
Laz Bistro & Bar
Offering: Curbside pick up, dine in
Hours: 5-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
Stoughton VFW
Offering: Carryout, curbside, lunch delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 4-8 p.m. Friday
Sunrise Family Restaurant
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Tailgaters of Stoughton
Offering: Carryout, curbside, dine in
Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Banushi’s Bar and Grill
Offering: Carryout, Dine- in
Adjusted hours: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; Closed Wednesday
Bar: 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Deak’s Pub and Grill
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery, dine in
Hours: Open 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — closing hours vary
El Rio Grande
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery (ends an hour before close)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3-8 p.m. Sunday
Famous Yeti’s Pizza
Offering: Pick up, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9: 30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Viking Brew Pub
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery, limited menu
Adjusted hours: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 11 a.m to 2 p.m. and 4-8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Pizza Pit
Offering: Carryout,, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
La Cantina
Offering: Carryout, delivery, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pizza Hut
Offering: Delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday
Wendigo
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 3-9:30 p.m. Sunday
Wildwood Cafe
Offering: Prepay pick up
Hours: 8 a.m. to noon Friday through Sunday