Patrons of the Stoughton Public Library can soon enjoy its services – in a limited capacity.
The library plans to start curbside pick up of materials Monday, May 4.
The hours for curbside pick up are noon to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday, and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays. Appointments to pick up library materials are required.
When Gov. Tony Evers and state Department of Health Services secretary-designee Andrea Palm extended the “Safer at Home” order through May 26, one of the amended provisions allowing public libraries to begin offering curbside pick-up of library materials.
Patrons will be able to reserve and pick up Stoughton Public Library materials only; the amended order does not allow transfer of materials between libraries in the South Central Library System.
Patrons are also asked to keep their materials at home until the library fully re-opens. As before, all due dates will be extended and no fines will accrue while the library is offering curbside pick-up.
To put an item on hold to be picked up, patrons should call the library and leave a voicemail or visit the online catalog (LINKcat). In the voicemail message, patrons must include their first and last name, in addition to their library card number.
Once patrons have reserved an item, they must call and schedule a time for pick up.
For information, patrons can call the library at 873-6281 or visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.