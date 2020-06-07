For seven days, protesters have gathered in Stoughton to protest against police brutality.
On Saturday, June 6, a march drew hundreds -- and at times the trail of people holding “Black Lives Matter” signs sprawled three blocks. On Friday, June 5, protesters stood on Main Street encouraging drivers to honk in solidarity.
After the Saturday march, the crowd gathered at City Hall and asked for changes to make Stoughton a more inclusive place for people of color including action in the schools, Common Council and more resources for minority owned businesses.
Organizers opened the stage to people of color to express their experiences living in the City. Parents were concerned about their children’s safety, and others said police brutality happens every day even if it is not caught on camera.