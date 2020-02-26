Storyteller, humorist and self-described intermittent pig farmer Michael Perry thought he’d have fun by compiling some of the most negative reviews of his two-decade career and building a performance around them.
The New York Times bestselling Wisconsin author, who’s known for wry self-deprecation, decided to call his show “Half a Star” – and he’s bringing it to the Stoughton Opera House Thursday, Feb. 27.
“Mostly it’s just me and a microphone, talking and telling stories,” Perry said in a phone interview last week.
The show will feature his brand of humor, but will also include a more serious message.
Perry said in gathering and reading the reviews, he came to see a dark side to the criticism that people sometimes air on social media.
“A lot of this show is making fun of myself, of course, but then about halfway through this process I stumbled on this idea about how nasty people can be on social media,” he explained. “A lot of comments are anonymous, and people will say and write horrible things that they wouldn’t in person.”
Perry said while he sometimes receives nasty reviews, he also gets messages from people about how much his work has helped them through a difficult time or lifted their spirits.