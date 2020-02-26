Singer-songwriter and mandolin player Sierra Hull returns to the Stoughton Opera House Friday, Feb. 28, to celebrate the release of her fifth album, “25 Trips.”
With electric instruments and percussion, the album is a departure from Hull’s previous stripped-down recordings. It’s also more intricately arranged.
Hull is widely recognized as one of the bluegrass world’s leading mandolinists, having been named Mandolin Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Association three times (2016, 2017 and 2018).
Now 28, she grew up in a small town in Tennessee and began learning to play mandolin at age 8. By the time she turned 11, Hull had shared the stage of the Grand Ole Opry with Alison Krauss. She signed a recording contract with Rounder Records when she was 13 and released her debut album, “Secrets.”
The album reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums chart, and Hull’s second album, “Daybreak,” came out in March 2011. She wrote seven of the album’s 12 songs and Krauss produced it.
Hull has performed at the White House, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, and she became the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship at the Berklee College of Music.