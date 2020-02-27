David L. Harris is well known as a trombonist and composer, but you might not know about his vocal gifts. Make no mistake, Harris is a romantic crooner in the style of a master – Nat King Cole.
His instrumental and vocal talents are apparent on two albums – “Blues I Felt” and “More Than Love, To be a Man” – and will be performed live at the Opera House Saturday, Feb. 29. He released the former in 2018 and the latter has a scheduled release date of May 1. It features Harris singing and playing trombone, and spreading the love.
In an interview last year, he told inRegister online he wants his compassion and empathy for others to come through the music.
The Baton Rouge native began to learn trombone in high school 15 years ago, performing in marching and concert bands. He later studied classical music at Louisiana State University, while playing jazz and blues in local groups. After college, Harris joined the Michael Foster Project brass band in New Orleans and has become a fixture on the scene.
Harris has toured throughout the United States and internationally, performing at events like the Newport Jazz Festival, the Montreal Jazz Festival and, of course, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. He’s performed on major stages including The Apollo Theater in Harlem and The Lincoln Center and Olympia Hall in Paris.