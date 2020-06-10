125 years ago — 1895
• For two weeks or more the city will be in darkness -– owing to a disaster at the electric light station at Dunkirk, Shortly after starting up Tuesday a part of the wall in the flame gave way, which necessitated shutting off the water at once. This in no way interferes with the running of the mill, which will continue as usual. One of the dynamos is being removed today to the power house in this city and the art lights and business places may be in running order by tonight. The balance of us will be obliged to pay 15 cents per gallon for kerosene.
• We understand that the peddler referred to last week, who was locked up by city marshall Orvold, charged with stealing a pair of spectacles, and discharged for lack of evidence, has initiated legal proceedings against the officer for false imprisonment.
• Levi Kittleson has opened a flour and feed store at his warehouse near the depot.
• Last week Thursday, people complained of the sultry weather. No complaints in that direction this week. A killing frost destroyed everything of a perishable nature Monday. Many are they who mount the entire loss of a garden and the entire fruit crop. A genuine snowstorm on Wednesday. Two limbs of the law, an officer and an attorney, were seen out with a pair of bobsleds.
• T.G. Mandt’s newest invention is a buggy spring – something entirely new and the best spring ever put on the market. T.G. has attached it to several biggies around town and is giving all his friends free rides just to see how nickel it “does the business.”
75 years ago — 1945
• Twenty-eight men who died serving in the Army of the United States and three who died in the service of the Navy in this war will be honored by students at Stoughton High School in a memorial service Tuesday morning at 10:30. The 31 dead are all alumni or former students of Stoughton Stoughton High School and are among the 700 men and women of the high school who have served in World War II.
• Word that their son, Captain, Walter Keenan, was liberated from a German prison camp May 9, was received Tuesday by his parents.
• General Eisenhower announced officially Friday afternoon that all enemy troops in Holland, northwestern Germany and Denmark have surrendered unconditionally, effective at 8 a.m. Saturday May 6, British time. All that is left under Nazi domination is southweastern Germany, northern Austria and the gasrrison in Norway. The Stockholm newspaper Montidningen said an announcement of Germany’s final capitulation was expected at any hour.
• Herm W. Collins, 92, pioneer resident of Stoughton, and one of its oldest living citizens, died suddenly Sunday afternoon at his home. He was a pioneer summer resident of the Lake Kegonsa Area, his cottage on the south shore of the lake was one of the first to be built there.
• Natural (gas) has won its first victory of the 1945 legislative session Wednesday when the assembly municipalities committee voted 7-2 to recommend passage of a bill to make it easier for natural gas to be introduced to Wisconsin.
50 years ago — 1970
• Edwin Bryant, president of the Nelson Muffler Corporation,. Has been named WIsconsin’s small business “Man of the Year” for 1970. The award will be presented to Bryan at the Business Men’s Breakfast Forum at Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel and Tower tomorrow morning. Featured speaker at the Forum will be Gov. Warren Knowles.
• Anyone arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Stoughton, or anywhere else in the state for that matter, will now have to take a chemical test to determine the driver’s blood alcohol level. Implemented last Friday, the “Implied Consent” law seeks to cut down on the number of drunk drivers on the road.
• “It is encouraging to know that children of this age are being made aware of the environmental problems we face and are concerned,” Sen. Gaylord Nelson wrote to the third graders in Mrs. Dorothy Skokstad’s room at Kegonsa School. After studying the problems of pollution, the students expressed their concern in letters addressed to Nelson, who has become a prominent voice in the fight against pollution.
• With warm, sunny skies and a cool, refreshing breeze, the crowds attending the various Syttende Mai festivities set new records Saturday and Sunday. Especially was this noted Sunday afternoon, when some 35,000 people lined the city’s Main Street to watch the traditional parade.
• Labor tranquility evaporated from Stoughton this morning as pickets appeared at the Stoughton Uniroyal plant. Members of the United Papermakers and Paper Workers, AFL-CIO, Local 1207, were called out on strike, effective at 7 a.m. this morning. The three-year contract expired on May 18, 1970, and the union exercised a six-day notification clause in the contract, indicating that a strike would be called this morning.
25 years ago — 1995
• Tim Baltzer, longtime Stoughton Area School District music teacher, died Tuesday afternoon after collapsing in a fourth period class while instructing about two dozen high school students. Baltzer, 56, who had been suffering from prostate cancer and was in frail health for an extended time, died of an apparent massive internal hemorrhage related to the disease. He was a member of the district staff for more than 30 years.
• A survey of more than 70 Stoughton business executives paints an optimistic picture of the city’s business climate. Conducted by Ameritech Wisconsin in cooperation with Stoughton Tomorrow, the survey is part of a study designed to determine factors affecting business retention and growth.
• More than half a dozen staff members who’d been affected by the proposed cuts in the school budget opposed the reduction Monday, echoing employers who likewise protested the cuts at the previous school board meeting. After listening to the employees, including several who made emotional pleas to the board to save their jobs, board members did not address any of the proposed cuits specifically.
• The story of Conrad Elvehjem is that of a farm boy who went on to make a big mark on the world. But he didn’t have to move far away or to the big city to do it. A research scientist of the first rank, and later university president, Elvehjem rose to prominence just a few miles from his boyhood home. Described at the time of this death as Stoughton HIgh School’s most dingunguised alumnus, Elvehjem is the 1995 inductee into Stoughton Hall of Fame
• The Kohl’s Food Store will close May 20 because the store, one of the smallest in the chain , is no longer competitive, said a company spokesman. The closing will leave Stoughton with one large supermarket, a Pick ‘n Save, located across Hwy. 51 from Kohl’s, and the Main Street Market, a small privately owned supermarket located a few blocks away on Main STreet.
10 years ago — 2010
• The death of a 26-year-old man gunned down in front of his fiancee and 14-month-old son Saturday has left friends and relatives in shock. Dwayne K. WIlliams was a father of two, a member of an up and coming hip-hop groups and was working on a degree in psychology friends told the Hub.
• The Stoughton Area School District has chosen a search firm and is in the process of assembling a focus group to find a new superintendent. After superintendent Mary Gavigan announced her resignation April 21 to take over in Whitefish Bay, the SASD Board of Education immediately began the process to find her successor. Her last day in Stoughton on June 30.
• He’s worked for one employer for most of his life, but during the 30 years Karl Manthe has worked for Stoughton’s Streets Department, he has risen from general laborer to superintendent. Hired right out of high school, the Stoughton native jokes that “the streets” are all I know.
• Gregory Leck, a former lieutenant with the Stoughton Police Department, was the choice of Stoughton’s Police and Fire Commission for the city’s new police chief. On May 17, the commission voted unanimously to offer a conditional offer of employment to Leck, according to comments released by Dan Kittleson, commission chairperson.
• A remodeled pool shelter and a new dirt bike track are on the Parks Department’s project wish list for the summer. Last week, the Parks Committee recommended adding $13,000 to the Mandt Park pool shelter remodeling budget.