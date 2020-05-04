A certified life coach will lead a virtual workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
Laura Roeven from Terra Simpla we talk participants through the “design an alliance with change” class, which will touch on the topic of positive life changes.
Participants will walk away with four key questions and tips on how to engage and honor those involved in life’s changes, according to an event description.
To register and receive a website link and call-in phone number visit stoughtonhealth.com.
For information contact Linda Schaefer at 873-2392.