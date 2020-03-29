125 years ago — 1895
• The river opened up March 1. Wild geese, blue bill and canvasback ducks were seen flying over town. It is thought that the blizzards of Louisiana and Florida drove them to a milder climate, which is the reason they came here. The boys are scouring up the old muskets, the dog has been fed an extra piece of sirloin and ere long the sports will be happy.
• It is rumored that a syndicate of wealthy Chicago and Milwaukee men are about to award a contract for the building of a new $400,000 hotel on the shores of Lake Kegonsa. For several days and at odd times during the winter, a party of men have made Stoughton their headquarters and have made several trips to the lake.
• Peter Muckaprong and his wife are among the many attacked with typhoid fever.
• The skee tournament last Saturday was a complete success. About 1,500 people witnessed the sport. Owing to the soft weather the best jump in the free for all race was 52 feet.
• The Martha Washington tea given Friday evening at the opera house was largely attended and a most enjoyable affair. The most skeptical failed to see where improvement could be made to the bill of fare. Two hundred and five partook of the delicacies after which dancing was in order and it was after midnight when Lado played “Home, Sweet Home.”
• The Danish theatre drew a full house on Friday evening. Only a limited number could understand the Danish language and the play became quite monotonous before the end was reached.
75 years ago — 1945
• There will be a special meeting of the First Lutheran congregation Sunday morning at the Badger Theater. The church architect will show floor plans and exterior view of the proposed church on the screen, The congregation will vote on the proposed church.
• The cold, open water of the Yahara River claimed its first victim of 1945 shortly after 11:30 o’clock Friday when little Peter Nelson, 4, was drowned off the west bank of the river below Prospect Avenue.
• At the present time the ladies aid societies of the four Lutheran churches in this city are conducting drives for old clothing to be sent to Norway.
• Washington — Secretary of the Navy James Forrestal announced that the battle of Iwo Jima has cost the lives of 2,050 Marines.
• Mr. and Mrs. Victor Orcutt, route 1, have received word that their son, Leslie V. Orcutt, 21, was killed in action in Germany Feb. 19.
• The War department has informed Mr. and Mrs. Bert Swenson that their younger son, Pfc. Truman G. Swenson, was killed during heavy action on Leyte in the Philippines on Feb. 25.
• A capacity crowd is expected for the high school fights Friday night, which begin at eight o’clock in the new gymnasium. A new and unique feature will be two exhibition wrestling matches. .
50 years ago — 1970
• This weekend, the Stoughton firemen will be continuing an old tradition when they hold their 86th annual Mask Ball. However, unlike previous years, this ball will be held on a Saturday evening instead of Friday. The day was changed in order to attract more people to the list of the first city-wide social event of the year.
• Jerry Alme closed out his high school wrestling career last weekend by winning first place in the 178 lb. weight class at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation State Tournament at Evansville. Of the 12 wrestlers from Stoughton entered in the competition, six of them placed in their respective weight classes.
• Doubts as to the current or anticipated need of the proposed $1.6 million addition to the Stoughton Community Hospital were expressed by the Health Planning Council in a letter addressed to William C. Hale, administrator of the local hospital. The Health Planning Council is a volunteer group operating under federal law, and is concerned with the orderly health care planning for the greater Dane County area.
• After years of efforts by area residents, electric railroad warning signals will finally be installed at the Page Street and County Trunk B crossings. An order was issued Friday by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, directing the Milwaukee Road to install the signals within one year’s time. Meanwhile, the city was directed to install stop signs at each of the four corners, despite the fact that two of the areas are in Dunkirk, and one in Pleasant Springs.
• An old landmark will disappear from the Stoughton landscape this week when the diner located near the bridge on Main Street is torn down.
25 years ago — 1995
• Growth and development on Stoughton’s northeast side are causing eaves in Dunkirk. At a Dunkirk Town Board meeting early in February, the board heard a preliminary proposal by landowner Mark Rosenbaum to develop a 50-acre tract on Stoughton’s eastern border which would abut the township. And now at Monday’s board meeting, Stoughton Ald. Kathleen Hanson presented the town board with a more than 100-name petition signed by people hoping to attract a grocery store to the northeast side of town.
• They were roasted for taking aim at a sacred image; now they’re being toasted for sticking to their guns. Gerald Liebhardt, student editor of the Stoughton High School newspaper, The Norse Star, and David Wallner, adult advisor to the publication, have won a statewide award for “courage and action in supporting intellectual freedom at Stoughton High School and the State of Wisconsin.” Liebhardt and Waller, along with SHS English department chair Steve Fortney and principal Olin Harried, were selected to receive the award last month by the Wisconsin Council of Teachers of English.
• The Stoughton City Council Tuesday unanimously accepted a plan commissions’ recommendation to annex the 29-acre Olbert and Gail Stiklestad property at the city’s north edge. This is the parcel where the school district and the Calvary Free Church are proposing to build. Along with the annexation, however, came an agreement that a road will be put in by the developer when the Stiklestads request more land to be developed.
• A conditional use permit for a metal arts school and studio on the municipal parking lot at Fourth and Main breezed past the Stoughton City Council Tuesday night with almost unanimous endorsement. The project is the undertaking of goldsmith Bill Howard, who secured an offer to purchase the municipal parking lots from the city in February. The lot is zoned B-1 and Howard needed a conditional use permit to conduct metal forging on the property.
10 years ago — 2010
• After 30 years on the job, co-workers may have wondered if Stoughton Utilities director Bob Kardasz was slowing down when he no longer came to work at 4 a.m. Not to worry, Kardasz is merely stopping at a local fitness center for an early morning workout before arriving at the office before 6 a.m. “He gets in early to get all his paperwork done in preparation of meetings,” said Sean Grady, the Utilities Operations superintendent and Kardasz’s right-hand man.
• News that a couple of large donations have been received that could lead to the opening of the new Stoughton Youth Center this summer prompted the Stoughton Common Council to move forward with hiring an architect to design an expanded Stoughton EMS facility. Although the council in recent months has been considering renovating and expanding the EMS facility, plans have been on hold pending the disposition of the Youth Center, which currently shares space with the Utilities building on S. Fourth Street.
• On April 6, the Stoughton Area School District will be asking residents to vote on two items: An operational referendum for $8.44 million, nonrecurring, over four years, and a maintenance referendum for $7.25, to cover the cost of capital improvement projects.
• In 2009-10, the Stoughton Area School District lost about $554,000 in open enrollment. It stands to lose about that much again in 2010-11, based on preliminary open enrollment numbers it received in February. Much like a train with no brakes, the loss of students due to open enrollment isn’t expected to slow anytime soon, school officials say.
• Saturday is not usually a day associated with school. But last Saturday turned out to be a big day for the Stoughton Area School District, with visits from two of Stoughton’s governmental leaders: State Rep. Gary Hebl and Senator Mark Miller. The two were on hand at River Bluff Middle School March 20 for the rally organized b the Vote Yes group, to discuss state funding of schools and answer questions from those in attendance.