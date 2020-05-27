The Stoughton Historical Society Museum is slated to open at the end of the month.
The first day of opening is expected to be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30. It will remain open each Saturday until Labor Day.
The new show for the year is Women’s Suffrage, focusing on Wisconsin Women and the states role in the historical movement. The show is located on the main floor.
In addition to the regular 2020 season hours, the museum has two other milestones.
In the fall the museum will celebrate 60 years and will commence the celebration at the Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge on Nov. 3.
The museum’s biggest fundraiser for the year is expected to occur on Sept. 12, in partnership with the Stoughton Village Players. During the “Museum Whispers,” performance mannequins will come alive with stories of the past.
The museum is a self funded volunteer organization which welcomes new members.
For information, contact Nancy Hagen at 873-1943.