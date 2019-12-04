Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers tune up for the holiday season
The Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers’ Dinner returns to create an atmosphere of “joy, festivity and conviviality of the English Renaissance,” according to a news release.
This year’s Madrigal Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, and 16 at the Stoughton High School.
As of Dec. 2 there are 11 tickets remaining for Saturday’s performance, three tickets remaining for Sunday’s performance and 108 tickets remaining for Monday’s performance. Tickets can be purchased by calling Ryan Casey, SHS director of vocal music and audio recording, at 877-5746.
The dinner is presented three nights, with a seven-course meal served each evening. Along with the meal, the students provide theatrical entertainment, storytelling and music.
Over 150 students and as many parents and community members put in hundreds of hours each year cooking, decorating, serving, performing, promoting and sewing.
“People giving of their time, adults working side by side with students, and everyone’s willingness to share their labors are what make the Madrigal Dinner a success,” Casey wrote to the Hub in an email. “This sharing and generosity is certainly a positive model for the students to emulate.”
In addition to the dinner at SHS the choirs are set to host the annual Stoughton Senior Center Madrigal Dinner at noon Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The cost is $8 and reservations are required by noon Friday, Dec. 6.
For information on that performance contact the senior center at 873-8585.