Stoughton Health will host a blood drive 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19 at the Community Health Wellness Center, at 3162 County Hwy B.
Organizers ask participants to schedule an appointment in advance and to bring a photo ID. Scheduled appointments help ensure and implement social distancing best practices, according to a SH news release.
All donors will have their temperature taken before being able to enter the building and will be required to wear a face mask.
To sign up, visit bloodcenter.org, click on the red donate button and then use
code 3643 to locate the blood drive or call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (800) 747-5401 extension 4128.