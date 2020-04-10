Blood donations are low due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Stoughton Health news release.
In order to curb that need Stoughton Health, part of Stoughton Hospital, is holding a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 17 at the Stoughton Health and Wellness Center, 3162 County Hwy B. Participants must bring a photo ID and are encouraged to make an appointment.
Before entering the building, donors will have their temperature taken and will be given face covering to protect others.
Under Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, blood drives are allowed to continue, and staff from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center are following strict cleaning and social distancing protocols, according to the news release.
Donors must be 17 (or 16, with a signed parental permission form), weigh at least 110 pounds and in general good health.
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center supplies blood to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.
For information or to make an appointment, visit bloodcenterimpact.org or call (800) 747-5401, ext. 4128.