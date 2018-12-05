Heavy rains put a damper on some of the Victorian Holiday celebrations Saturday, but hundreds still turned out for the annual weekend full of activities.
The horse drawn carriage rides were canceled due to poor weather and dangerous driving conditions for visitors who traveled from Milwaukee, coordinator Sylvia Lawrence said.
She greeted guests at the Chorus Public House Saturday, which hosted the artisan market and Santa’s workshop.
The Stoughton Village Players Theater, open for tours Saturday, Dec. 1, provided a safe haven for the Madrigal Singers, who still turned to Main Street prepared with umbrellas and braved the storm for the Christmas caroling. One of Thursday’s Madrigal’s performances was canceled due to a scheduling conflict.
And while visitors were greeted with light drizzles and cold temperatures, it didn’t deter them from observing the firetruck parade Saturday night. Each truck had its own assortment of colorful lights and decorations.
Spectators then gathered at the Stoughton fire station on 401 E. Main for a City Band performance, a visit from Santa Claus and warm cups of apple cider.
The weekend concluded Sunday with the Tour of Homes, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Stoughton, Oregon and McFarland.