The Stoughton Chamber Singers, under the direction of John Beutel, have a November performance planned.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Christ Lutheran Church, the 20-plus person ensemble is set to perform “How Can I Keep From Singing.”
The cost for the show is $5.
The first half of the concert will consist of compositions by the 20th century American composer Randall Thompson. According to the singers’ website, the program will open with an American theme entitled, “Frostiana,” with text written by American poet Robert Frost.
Selections will be “The Road Not Taken,” “The Pasture,” “Come In” and “Choose Something Like A Star.” The first half of the concert will close with Thompson’s “Alleluia.”
The second half of the concert will open with the song “How Can I Keep From Singing” and two selections by the composer Z. Randall Stroope.
The choir will close with three spirituals, “There Is A Balm In Gilead,” “Give Me Jesus” and “Set Down Servant.”
Tickets are available from choir members, McGlynn Pharmacy, and at the door the afternoon of the concert.