“It is difficult to keep people at home when they don't have symptoms and want to go to the grocery store. But I wish people would really take this seriously.” Bev Fergus

A message to my peeps

To my beloved Stoughton Community! I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. I know that I can make it through this whole crisis, but my real fear is worrying about what is to come for everyone else. I do not want anyone I love to have to go through this. Please, everyone -- follow the precautions.

Keep yourself apart from others, and be diligent in keeping your hands and surfaces clean. I love you all and hope we are all united again, with big hugs to go around for everyone. That’s the hardest part, right? I miss all the hugs and love! But, please feel my love from afar, and we will all be back together soon!

I also want to thank everyone for all the support, encouragement and kindness while I am recovering from this crazy virus. I have been brought to tears many times by the sweet gestures of all my Wisconsin kids, friends and family.

Words cannot adequately express my appreciation for each and every one of you!! STAY HEALTHY, and keep helping others within the scope of distancing. We are all in this together, while staying apart!

All my love, Bev