With colder winter weather impeding the fall temperatures, community members are in need of warm winter wear.
The Stoughton Area Resource Team has three drop-off spots in the city for its “Socktober thru Glovember” drive. The last day to drop off socks or gloves is Saturday, Nov. 30.
START is collecting all sizes and styles: men, women, girls, boys and sizes infant through adult.
Locations to donate include Fired Up Nutrition 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 177 W. Main St; Blackhawk Credit Union 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1525 Main St. and Cummins 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1801 US-51.
For information, visit startstoughton.org.