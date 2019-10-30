Over 40 vendors will showcase their talents and craft at the St. Ann Catholic Parish’s Holiday Gift Fair coming up in November.
The fair will take place for two consecutive days – from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Festivities will be at St. Ann Catholic Parish, 324 N. Harrison St.
According to a parish press release, proceeds from the fair will help cover expenses for church youth trips and other events.
Of the 40 vendors, the fair will include local artists featuring their homemade or handmade items. Of the items are Christmas decorations, Norwegian donates, lefse, Afican straw baskets, honey, rag rugs, wine bottle lights, jewelry, knit and sewn items, jar mixes, gift baskets, doll clothes, wood signs and more.
St. Ann School students will be selling refreshments during the fair.
For more information about the Holiday Gift Fair, contact Cathie Truehl at 873-7633 or email cathie.truehl@stanns-school.org.