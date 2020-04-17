Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge invites all Stoughton Area School District third graders to a picture contest.
This contest is replacing the Sons of Norway’s Mandt Lodge Viking Ship contest, which usually takes place during Syttende Mai. The May celebration was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students can draw or paint a picture related to Syttende Mai on an 8.5 by 11 inch sheet of unlined, white paper. The drawing should include a wall text (a collection of words displayed in large visible letters) including their first name, date, title and description of the picture in two or three sentences.
On the back of the Syttende Mai picture, write the participant’s full name, teacher’s name, school, guardian’s printed name and signature. Participants should add the address and phone number so judges can contact the winners.
By signing, the guardians grant permission for the child’s entry, name and photo to be put online, displayed or printed for the public to view.
Participants can mail the entry and an optional photo to: Annual Third Grade Contest, Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge, 317 S. Page St.
Entries must be received by May 17, 2020.
For information, contact Darlene Arneson at 873-7209.