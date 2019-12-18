Julebukking is a Scandinavian tradition where people wear masks and go door to door singing Christmas songs – those who answer the door attempt to identify who is wearing the disguises.
In order to keep this tradition alive, the Sons of Norway will host a julebukking event from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
Participants are to meet at the Mandt Lodge, 317 S. Page St. at 5 p.m. to get organized and head out to sing to the public.
If non-members are interested in joining in on the musical affair, they are welcome. There will be a social event afterward back at the lodge.
For more information, contact Darlene Arneson at 873-7209 or email arnesonfamily5@gmail.com.